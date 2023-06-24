The deadline to register candidacy for the Venezuelan opposition primary elections has almost ended. Still, some candidates have not registered. This caused the National Primary Commission (CNP) to extend the deadline, generating discomfort in some opposition politicians.

The internal elections to elect the sole opposition presidential candidate are increasingly facing more obstacles. Not only are almost half the leaders banned from running for public office, but they do not even know who will actually participate. On Monday, CNP will report who officially registered their candidacy.

Initially, candidates could register until this Friday, June 23. However, some political parties reached an agreement with the CNP to extend it until Saturday, June 24.

COMUNICADO | Comisión Nacional de Primaria inscribirá candidatos hasta el sábado 24 de junio sin alterar cronograma. pic.twitter.com/xdAv4GTN2u — Comisión Nacional de Primaria VE (@cnprimariave) June 22, 2023

“The decision arose due to the concentration of nominations expected this Friday, and there were some pending pre-candidates,” stated the president of the Commission, Jesús María Casal.

Prior to the CNP’s announcement, the pre-candidate for Democratic Action (AD), Carlos Prosperi, denounced the Commission’s disrespecting of the established schedule and political “bias.” The statement was made on Wednesday after it was announced that CNP would extend the registration deadline.

De manera responsable quiero ADVERTIR al país que la @cnprimariave quiere dar una prórroga irrespetando el cronograma electoral, tratando de tener parcialidad política en las mismas..! #YaBastaDeParcialidad pic.twitter.com/5XjVNogdT7 — Carlos M. Prosperi (@prospericarlos) June 21, 2023

However, Casal stated that the decision does not harm anyone since the schedule for the primaries was not affected by the extension. He stated that they have no favoritism towards any political candidacy.

By Friday afternoon, most candidates had already registered. Yet the pre-candidate for Justice First (PJ), Henrique Capriles, and Zulia state Governor Manuel Rosales are still missing.

Who have registered as candidates for the primaries?

The first leaders who made their candidacy official before the Primary Commission were Roberto Enríquez (COPEI), César Pérez Vivas (Concertación), Tamara Adrián (Unidos Por La Dignidad) and Andrés Velásquez (La Causa R).

On Thursday, June 22, they were joined by Luis Balo Farías (Independent), Delsa Solórzano (Encuentro Ciudadano), César Almeida (UPP 89) and Gloria Pino (Independent).

On Friday, several pre-candidates registered at the last minute, including Freddy Superlano (Voluntad Popular), María Corina Machado (Vente Venezuela) and Andrés Caleca (Independiente).

María Corina Machado presentó ante la Comisión Nacional de Primaria los recaudos necesarios para inscribirse oficialmente como candidata de la Elección Primaria. pic.twitter.com/84xufbMd0z — Comisión Nacional de Primaria VE (@cnprimariave) June 23, 2023

After investing significant financial resources in advertising on social media platforms with the “Who is the skinny one?” slogan, Henrique Capriles has not yet registered for the primaries. On Friday, Capriles was announced as one of the candidates to register on Saturday.

Capriles, who was banned from running for public office for 15 years, has until this Saturday to register. Manuel Rosales, who just asked for the available hours for registration, has the same deadline.

Farewell to the primaries

Some also said “no” to the primaries, such as comedian Benjamín Rausseo, who refused to participate after calling himself an independent candidate. However, he did not rule out registering in the Presidential elections.

Through a statement, Rausseo’s campaign reported the candidate’s decision not to join the opposition primary elections even though he had already started his campaign tour in several Venezuelan states.

Declaración Comando de Campaña Benjamín Rausseo 1. El candidato Presidencial Independiente Benjamín Rausseo me ha dado instrucciones de declarar que su decision respecto a la Primaria del 22-10 es mantenerse al margen de ese evento. — Benjamín Rausseo (@ErGuacharo) June 23, 2023

“Candidate Benjamín Rausseo has listened to the demand of thousands of people throughout Venezuela… who insist, being faithful to his independent status and a trajectory without a political past, it is not for him to participate in a primary to elect the political leadership of an opposition sector,” quoted the statement.

Fuerza Vecinal also said it would not go to the primaries, as it is considered a new party focused on national and regional leadership. However, it did not rule out joining the presidential race.

“Will these primary elections have the same result as the previous ones? Where they clearly did not achieve unity and went to the elections divided, achieving the same result as always, losing the elections and denouncing fraud,” the party wrote.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

