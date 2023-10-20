After the Barbados agreements were signed this week between the Venezuelan government and the opposition’s Unitary Platform, five Venezuelan politicians implicated in corruption plots and coup attempts have been released from prison. Among the released politicians are Roland Carreño and Juan Requesens, who were released on the night of Wednesday, October 18.

The head of the Unitary Platform delegation to the dialogue, Gerardo Blyde, reported the release of the five imprisoned politicians: Roland Carreño, Juan Requesens, Marco Antonio Garcés, Eurinel Rincón, and Mariana Barreto.

Blyde stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Roland Carreño was released at 11:50 pm on Wednesday. The information was accompanied by a photograph of Blyde with Carreño.

Presos liberados esta noche: pic.twitter.com/9JpNdCCbHk — Gerardo Blyde (@GerardoBlyde) October 19, 2023

The Unitary Platform officially celebrated the release of the five politicians. Andrea Tavares, spokesperson of the opposition bloc, said at a press conference”We are celebrating and we send our embrace of solidarity.”

Another opposition politician, Henrique Capriles, expressed his joy for the release of Juan Requesens. Plataforma Unitaria Democrática celebrated the measure and affirmed that they will continue fighting for “the release of everyone”.

Por fin la libertad plena para mi amigo y compañero @JuanRequesens Por fin @RequesensG se hizo justicia. Un gran abrazo a la familia — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) October 19, 2023

The release of these politicians took place only hours after the announcement of agreements reached between the government and the opposition in Barbados.

During a meeting held by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, with the representatives of the national government in the dialogue, part of the agreements were announced. The president also reported about the lifting of four unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US against Venezuela.

The US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) authorized general licenses that will allow the production, extraction, sale and export of oil and gas by Venezuela. In addition, permission was granted to the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa to repatriate Venezuelan nationals from US territory.

Charges against the 5 politicians released from prison

Roland Carreño was detained in October 2020, accused of financing terrorism, criminal association, and trafficking of weapons of war.

Juan Requesens was detained in August 2018, for participating in the attempted assassination against President Maduro. However, he was already out of prison and under house arrest.

Marco Antonio Garcés Carapaica was arrested in September 2020, for his connection with US spy John Matthew Heath and accused of attempting to sabotage the Venezuelan oil industry.

The former secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Eurinel Rincón, was arrested for allegations of treason, association to commit a crime, and leaking information.

Mariana Barreto Falcón was arrested in June 2019, on charges of of treason, boycott, and selling gasoline to VIP clients and friends.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.