Venezuela Receives 3.1 Million COVAX Vaccines

This Tuesday, January 4, Venezuela received 3.1 million doses of vaccines through the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX mechanism, reported Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Health, Gerardo Briceño. The vaccines were received at Simón Bolívar International Airport of Maiquetía.

Briceño explained that these vaccines, for national distribution, will help supply the booster campaign that began this Monday.

In this regard, he invited all Venezuelan residents to visit vaccination centers to receive their respective doses and thus control the pandemic.

“At this moment, Venezuela has all the necessary vaccines for the first and second doses,” Briceño stated. “We have to get vaccinated. People who were vaccinated more than six months ago have to go for booster doses. It is important to get vaccinated.”

