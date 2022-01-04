Venezuela Begins Booster Campaign Prioritizing Healthcare Workers

Venezuela’s COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign began with healthcare workers this Monday, January 3, reported Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

The announcement was made from the Miguel Ángel Rángel University Hospital in Coche, Caracas, where the staff of 1,068 workers began to receive the reinforcement earlier today.

“This week we are going to vaccinate healthcare personnel, those in the front line, those who are fighting the battle,” said Rodríguez, explaining that the vaccination booster is for people who received their second dose six months ago or more.

“As of this week, Monday, January 3, all healthcare personnel, in public health establishments, in private hospitals, must go to get the booster dose,” she added.

In this sense, she recalled that, after finishing with the health workers, the booster will be offered to those over 60 years of age who were last vaccinated six months ago or longer.

On the first day of the booster campaign, Sputnik Light vaccines developed by Russia, and Sinopharm vaccines developed by China, were used.

“All the doses necessary for the plan to reinforce Venezuelans are already in the country, despite the blockade,” Rodríguez emphasized, recalling that Venezuela closed the year with 92% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose.

In this regard, she urged those who have not yet been vaccinated with the first dose to go to any vaccination center.

“Despite the terrible criminal blockade, 62 million doses of vaccines arrived in Venezuela, and the vaccines that are needed for reinforcement are already available,” the vice president said.

For his part, the Minister for Health, Carlos Alvarado, said that the booster vaccination will allow Venezuela to maintain control of the pandemic, where only five cases for each 100,000 inhabitants is now being reported.

In reference to the Omicron variant, which is already in the country, Alvarado noted that “we have 10 Omicron cases.” To date, all are imported cases. In February, those over 18 years of age will be eligible for boosters, he added.

The vaccination day also began this Monday at the Victorino Santaella Hospital, in Los Teques, Miranda state, at the Amelia Blanco Comprehensive Care Center, La Candelaria parish in Caracas, and in most healthcare facilities in the country.

The maintenance of biosecurity measures was emphasized, including the use of a mask and social distancing, both proven to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus.

Featured image: Venezuelan healthcare worker being vaccinated. File photo by Telesur.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

