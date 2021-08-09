Venezuela Registers 1,155 COVID-19 Cases on Saturday and Maintains a 95% Recovery Rate (12 Deaths)

On Saturday August 7, Delcy Rodríguez, the executive vice president of Venezuela, tweeted that there were 1,155 new COVID-19 cases, all by community transmission, detected in the last 24 hours by the Venezuelan health authorities. The recovery rate remains at 95%, with 297,536 patients healed, thanks to the free treatments guaranteed by the Venezuelan Government.

During the daily report offered by the Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19, Rodríguez specified that community cases were detected in 23 states: Miranda (236), Carabobo (192), Caracas (133 ), Lara (104), Yaracuy (104), La Guaira (63), Nueva Esparta (60), Cojedes (46), Mérida (38), Táchira (33), Trujillo (32), Delta Amacuro (23), Barinas (22), Bolívar (18), Monagas (14), Sucre (12), Amazonas (9), Anzoátegui (6), Aragua (5), Portuguesa (2), Los Roques (1), Zulia (1) , Falcón (1).

The region with the highest number of infections in the day is Miranda, with new cases in 16 of its 21 municipalities: Guaicaipuro (72), Urdaneta (44), Sucre (20), Los Salías (19), Lander (19), Independencia (12), Simón Bolívar (11), Cristóbal Rojas (10), Carrizal (7), Zamora (6), Paz Castillo (4), Chacao (3), Acevedo (3), Baruta (2), Plaza (2), El Hatillo (1).

Rodriguez also reported 12 new deaths, for a total of 3,694 deaths over almost one and a half years of the pandemic in Venezuela:

• Four in Anzoátegui: three men of 79, 67, and 66 years old and a 57-year-old woman

• Three in Barinas: a 99-year-old man and two women 71 and 70 years old

• Two in Caracas: women 66 and 55 years old

• Two in Portuguese: a 93-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man

• One in Miranda: a 79-year-old man

The Bolivarian Government expresses its condolences to family and friends.

From March 2020 to the present, these are the general statistics of the coronavirus in Venezuela:

• Total infections: 312,115

• Recovered patients: 297,536 (95%)

• Current active cases: 10,885

• Deaths: 3,694

6/6 Estamos por finalizar una nueva semana de flexibilización económica y segura en nuestro país. Unidos avanzamos en esta batalla contra la pandemia, pero no podemos confiarnos. Es muy importante reforzar la protección individual y colectiva. ¡Todos y todas a cuidarse siempre! — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) August 8, 2021

Featured image: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. Photo courtesy of Venezuelan Vice President’s Office.

