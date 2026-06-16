The food supply registry in the South American nation reported a net expansion thanks to sovereign community distribution policies.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced that overall food consumption in the South American nation registered a solid increase of 9.4% at the end of May 2026.

During a social protection deployment carried out in the Altagracia parish of Caracas, the president explained that the state-run Protein Plan was the fundamental driving force behind this general rebound. This government program accounted for nearly nine percent of the growth in national demand, consolidating the population’s access to essential food items.

The official report shows a steady acceleration in the demand for essential foods for Venezuelan households. Within this consumption dynamic, chicken has become the main staple on family tables, followed consistently by pork, beef, and eggs, demonstrating the strengthening of food sovereignty.

Likewise, Rodríguez highlighted the positive performance of the fishing sector within the national diet, which experienced a 3.5% increase in consumption. This favorable result was achieved through the implementation of direct distribution policies carried out by the Executive Branch in various communities throughout the country.

The interim head of state pointed out that this sustained growth in consumption indicators is the result of a productive path activated to safeguard the people’s food security and mitigate the impacts of the economic blockade by activating an alternative marketing network that reaches communities directly.

The balance sheet for the first five months of 2026 shows the distribution of more than half a million tons of food through open-air markets and community stores. This territorial supply and community exchange strategy has consolidated stable social protection coverage that benefits more than four million families nationwide.

Specifically in the capital region, the operations and the community economy network successfully supplied 1.3 million Caracas households in a timely manner. The national government highlighted the fundamental role of local supply committees and local businesses, which receive and distribute agricultural production from the Venezuelan countryside.

The country’s productive forces and organized popular power thus reaffirm their commitment to food sovereignty in the face of international financial aggression. The government reiterated that it will maintain direct subsidies for the basic food basket to continue boosting overall nutrition indicators and safeguarding the nation’s economic system.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL