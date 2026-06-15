AI-enhanced image showing explosions reported on June 10 close to the Brisas del Cuyuní gold mine, near Las Claritas, Bolívar state, Venezuela. Some analysts believe it might be the "kinetic strike" launched by US SOUTHCOM to target Tren de Aragua leader "Niño Guerrero." Photo: X/@Fritz_A_Sanchez.

AI-enhanced image showing explosions reported on June 10 close to the Brisas del Cuyuní gold mine, near Las Claritas, Bolívar state, Venezuela. Some analysts believe it might be the "kinetic strike" launched by US SOUTHCOM to target Tren de Aragua leader "Niño Guerrero." Photo: X/@Fritz_A_Sanchez.