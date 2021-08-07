Venezuela Reiterates Willingness to Open Diplomatic Channels with UK – New Head of Diplomatic Mission in Caracas (UK Impudence)

Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Europe, Yván Gil, received this Thursday, August 5 the new chargé d’affaires appointed to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United Kingdom, Rebecca Buckingham. Gil reiterated the Venezuelan government’s willingness to keep diplomatic and cooperative channels open with the United Kingdom.

This was reported by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry through a press release, indicating that Gil expressed to Buckingham Venezuela’s desire to improve the state of bilateral relations.

RELATED CONTENT: Kick Under the Table? Boris Johnson’s New Move to Seize Venezuelan Gold

#EnVideo 📹 | Viceministro para Europa, @yvangil, recibió a la nueva Encargada de negocios británica, Rebecca Buckingham, a quien reiteró la disposición del Gobierno nacional de mantener los canales diplomáticos y de cooperación abiertos con el Reino Unido.#BolívarSoberano pic.twitter.com/HYWAyIy8r4 — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) August 5, 2021

During the meeting, both diplomats talked about the historical and current importance of the relationship between the two countries as well as the shared interests.

The chargé d’affaires expressed her gratitude for the reception while indicating that it is her duty to improve bilateral relations. She also showed interest in learning about the dialogue with the opposition sponsored by the Norwegian government, to be held in Mexico, and about the situation in Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: UK Supreme Court to Decide Soon on Seized Venezuelan Gold Dispute

Venezuelan gold seized by UK in the Bank of England

For more than two years Venezuela has been embroiled in a legal battle with London after the Bank of England announced its unprecedented decision of not recognizing the constitutional and legal government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, instead recognizing the mock government promoted by Washington and led by the former deputy Juan Guaidó.

That illegal decision created a poor precedent for the international trust required by the Bank of England, but most importantly constituted a robbery of the Venezuelan people and State valued at more than $2 billion—much needed by Venezuela due to the harsh economic situation derived from the illegal US and European blockade.

The appointment of a new diplomatic head of mission in Venezuela contradicts a recent statement made by Boris Johnson insisting in recognizing the fictitious Guaidó government—that each day finds itself with fewer supporters—in order to justify the judicial decision formalizing the robbery of the Venezuelan gold.

Featured image: UK new diplomatic head of mission to Caracas, Rebecca Buckingham, was appointed by the government of Boris Johnson to the government of Nicolás Maduro, despite the fact that Johnson recently reiterated his recognition of the non-existent government of former deputy Guaidó. The UK diplomat held a meeting with Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL