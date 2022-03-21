March 21, 2022

Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond

From Venezuela and made by Venezuelan Chavistas

Featured image: Venezuelan healthcare workers perform rapid COVID-19 test on Venezuelans returning from Colombia to their country through the Simón Bolívar international bridge in 2020. Photo: OCHA / Gem Cortes.
Health-Education-Sport-Culture-Technology News OT Originals 

Venezuela Reports 112 New COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death on Sunday

orinocotribune , , , ,

Caracas, March 20, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported this Sunday that 112 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the country in the past 24 hours. In addition, one COVID-19-related fatality was registered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Venezuela has confirmed a total of 519,670 infections and 5,668 deaths. The country currently has 2,929 active COVID-19 cases. Of these, 2,787 are being treated in the public health system, 1,869 by Supervised Community Care, and 142 in private hospitals.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Receives 69 Tons of Medical Supplies from China

Community cases are registered in 13 states. The most affected are Lara, Zulia and Yaracuy. The state with the highest number of new community cases was Lara, with 28 active cases.

With much regret, Rodríguez sent her condolences to the relatives of the recent COVID-19 victim, a 56-year-old woman from Lara state.

RELATED CONTENT: Almost 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Venezuela (+COVAX)

In a recent tweet, the vice president stated that “in Venezuela we continue with broad and safe flexibility, but without neglecting biosafety measures. It is the responsibility of all to take care of ourselves and vaccinate ourselves. United as a people, let’s continue to fight against COVID-19.”

 

Featured image: Venezuelan healthcare workers perform a rapid COVID-19 test on a Venezuelan returning from Colombia via the Simón Bolívar international bridge in 2020. Photo: OCHA/Gem Cortes.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

 

 

Want More?

Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm?

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA

(MONDAY DELIVERY)

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Website | + posts