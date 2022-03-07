Venezuela Receives 69 Tons of Medical Supplies from China

This Saturday, March 5, more than 69 tons of medicines, surgical medical supplies, and medical equipment arrived in Venezuela from the People’s Republic of China, stated a message posted on the Twitter account of Venezuela’s Ministry for Health.

According to the message, the supplies were transferred in an aircraft from Conviasa’s cargo subsidiary Emtrasur. With this new arrival, 42 flights have arrived in Venezuela as part of the China-Venezuela Air Bridge.

#5Mar || Procedentes de la República Popular China, hoy arribó al país un vuelo de @LAConviasa con más de 69 toneladas de medicamentos, material médico quirúrgico y equipos médicos. Con este son 42 vuelos que han llegado a la nación como parte del Puente Aéreo China-Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/BC2jXwzq97 — MPPS (@MinSaludVE) March 5, 2022

On March 3, an additional 16 tons of medical supplies had arrived in Venezuela from China.

Venezuela’s Minister for Health Magaly Gutiérrez said that the materials included equipment used to prevent and treat COVID-19, such as PCR tests and medical-surgical items.

“This distribution is going to be for our doctors to take timely nasopharyngeal tests, which is going to help us a lot…” said the minister. She urged the population not to lower its guard against COVID-19, and to maintain biosafety measures. “Our call will always be to take care of ourselves,” she reiterated.

Featured image: A 747 of Emtrasur, Conviasa subsidiary, unloading medical supplies.

