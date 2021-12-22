Venezuela Reports 375 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday

During the last 24 hours Venezuela registered 375 new infections by COVID-19, 373 of them through community transmission and two imported cases, reported the Minister for Communication and Information, Freddy Ñáñez, on his Twitter account this Monday, December 20.

Community cases are located in the following states: Monagas 174, Amazonas 46, Sucre 29, Delta Amacuro 28, Miranda 22, among others.

Monagas recorded new cases in five of its 13 municipalities including Maturín (153), Ezequiel Zamora (14), Cedeño (4), Bolívar (2), Punceres (1).

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Receives 4th Batch of Russian Sputnik Light Vaccines

The two imported cases come from the Dominican Republic, both with entry through La Guaira, where the Simón Bolívar international airport serving Caracas is located.

“We reached a total of 441,937 confirmed cases, and 430,351 people recovered, which represents 97% of infections,” Ñáñez wrote. “We have 6,295 active cases, 5,256 are being treated in the public health system and 1,039 in private clinics.”

“To date we have 3,235 patients who are asymptomatic, 2,460 with mild acute respiratory failure, 497 with moderate acute respiratory failure and 103 in intensive care units,” Ñáñez detailed.

RELATED CONTENT: The Omicron Shame: Why is the World Punishing Instead of Helping Africa?

The minister regretfully announced the death of six people, which will see Venezuela reach a total of 5,291 persons who have lost their lives due to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. These most recent deaths included a 75-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Anzoátegui, a 76-year-old man from Caracas, a 61-year-old man from Miranda, a 79-year-old woman from Sucre, and an 81-year-old woman from Zulia.

“Condolences to the relatives,” wrote Ñáñez.

“Vaccines continue to arrive in our country, every day we get closer to the goal of the vaccinated population, that is why we reiterate the call to go to the various vaccination centers and thus continue fighting this battle against COVID-19,” he added.

Featured image: Venezuelans being vaccinated in a vaccination facility in the Alba Caracas Hotel. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesus Inojosa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.