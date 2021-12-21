Venezuela Receives 4th Batch of Russian Sputnik Light Vaccines

On Sunday, December 19, a new batch of 1.4 million doses of Russian Sputnik Light vaccines arrived in Venezuela, reported the Vice Minister for Europe, Daniela Rodríguez, at the Simón Bolívar Maiquetía International Airport, where she received them personally.

Through her Twitter account, Rodríguez wrote: “Following instructions from our Chancellor @PlasenciaFelix, today—alongside the Vice Minister Marisela Bermudez—we received a shipment of 1,404,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccines for the protection of our people.”

#19Dic | Siguiendo instrucciones de nuestro Canciller @PlasenciaFelix el día de hoy estuvimos recibiendo junto a la Viceministra Marisela Bermudez un cargamento de 1.404.000 dosis de vacunas Sputnik Light para la protección de nuestro pueblo. pic.twitter.com/tUAUjW8lUg — Daniela A. Rodríguez M. (@danialerodrimar) December 19, 2021

“These vaccines are the result of the unconditional alliance with the Russian Federation, and the continued effort of our revolutionary government to guarantee a foreign policy oriented around the welfare and protection of the health of our people,” she wrote in another tweet.

💉Continuamos con importantes suministros de la vacuna #SputnikLight para el pronto inicio del programa de refuerzo en la hermana #Venezuela. 💪Con la cuarta entrega del medicamento reafirmamos la Alianza Integral que enfatiza la vida humana y los máximos valores humanitarios pic.twitter.com/vaAnkwc9oh — EmbajadaRusaVEN (@EmbajadaRusaVen) December 20, 2021

Likewise, the Russian Embassy in Venezuela accompanied the arrival of the supply shipment and noted that it is the fourth delivery of the drug for the booster plan to be launched in the coming days in Venezuela.

Featured image: Sputnik Light vaccines arriving from Russia being unloaded at the Simon Bolivar international airport in Maiquetia. Photo by Twitter/@EmbajadaRusaVen.

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernandez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

