Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in the Miraflores palace during an Erdogan's official visit. File photo.
Venezuela and Turkey Agree to Strengthen Cooperation Projects

This Tuesday, December 21, President Nicolás Maduro reported that he had a pleasant phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to consolidate the cooperation agreements that both nations develop in different areas.

“We talked about the great challenges for the coming years and the need to advance in all areas of cooperation for shared development. Venceremos!” says the tweet shared by the president.

Turkey and Venezuela have strengthened their relations in recent years and promote respect for the United Nations Charter and International Law in the global arena.

Turkey has also supported and demanded respect for the sovereignty of Venezuela, and condemned the external attacks against the legitimate institutions and authorities of Venezuela.

 

