Venezuela Reports 774 New COVID-19 Cases and 5 Deaths on Saturday—Boosters Coming Soon

This Saturday, December 11, on the 636th day of the pandemic, Venezuela reported 774 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, all community transmission, and five deaths. The news was announced by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, via Twitter.

With this update, Venezuela reached a total of 437,887 infections and 5,234 deaths. Of this total, 7,080 are active cases, 6,115 are being treated in the public health system, and 930 in private clinics. The number of people recovered stands at 425,573, which represents a 97% recovery rate.

Breakdown of cases

Venezuela registered community cases in 14 states, among which the most affected are Monagas with 176, Lara with 163, and Zulia with 156. The other states are detailed below:

The state in which the highest number of new community cases were detected was Monagas, with 176 active infections in eight of its 13 municipalities. Maturin, Acedelo, and Acosta are the most affected municipalities. The others are detailed in the following graph:

Deaths

Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours five Venezuelans died due to the pandemic. These included a 62-year-old woman in Caracas, a 61-year-old woman in Falcón, a 52-year-old woman in Lara, a 69-year-old man in Mérida, and a 58-year-old woman in Yaracuy.

Sputnik Light booster shots arrive from Russia

“Today we received more than 2.6 million of the Russian vaccine #SputnikLight for the Vaccination Booster Plan,” wrote Rodríguez on Twitter. “President Maduro works daily to protect the health of our people.”

Rodriguez indicated that booster shots will be distributed soon in Venezuela. The Sputnik Light vaccine is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute—blacklisted in August 2020 by the United States.

Featured image: Venezuelan woman receives COVID-19 vaccine, next to a Venezuelan flag. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Francey Riera with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

