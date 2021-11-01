Venezuela Reports 794 New COVID-19 Cases on Saturday

On Saturday, October 30, Venezuela recorded 794 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of them, 792 were of community transmission and 2 were imported from Panama with entry through the state of La Guaira. This was reported by Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Through her Twitter account, Rodríguez, the head of the Presidential Commission for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, reported that the community cases of the day were registered in 20 states: Carabobo (184), Lara (144), Yaracuy (101), Miranda (84), La Guaira (76), Caracas (64), Zulia (55), Trujillo (22), Sucre (15), Aragua (14), Barinas (9), Cojedes (7), Portuguesa (5), Monagas (4), Nueva Esparta (2), Apure (1), Bolívar (1), Táchira (1), Anzoátegui (1), and Guárico (1).

1/5 La Comisión Presidencial para la Prevención, Atención y Control de la #COVID19 informa al pueblo venezolano que en las últimas horas se registró la cifra de 794 nuevos contagios en Venezuela (792 de transmisión comunitaria y 2 importados). pic.twitter.com/n3a6AcStjr — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 31, 2021

Vice President Rodríguez pointed out that the highest number of community cases were detected were detected in Carabobo state (184), with active infections in its 12 municipalities; followed by the states of Lara (144), Yaracuy (101) and Miranda (84).

2/5 Carabobo es la entidad donde este sábado se detectan más nuevos casos comunitarios (184), con contagios activos en 12 municipios; seguida de los estados: Lara (144), Yaracuy (101) y Miranda (84). pic.twitter.com/1aDnwP41CO — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 31, 2021

Rodríguez also reported the lamentable death of 10 Venezuelans due to the disease: three women of 81, 70 and 64 years and one man of 42 years in Caracas; three men aged 71, 56 and 84 years in Anzoátegui; two men aged 71 and 50 in Miranda and one 79-year-old man in Portuguesa.

She further informed that since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Venezuela, a total of 406,239 infections have been recorded, of which 389,338 patients have recovered, corresponding to a recovery rate of 95%. She also noted that there are currently 12,017 active cases, and the death toll stands at 4,884 during the whole pandemic.

4/5 A la presente fecha, estas son las estadísticas generales de la #COVID19 en Venezuela: – Total de contagios: 406.239

– Pacientes recuperados: 389.338 (95%)

– Casos activos actuales: 12.017

– Total de fallecidos: 4.884 pic.twitter.com/To7iboppqd — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 31, 2021

“Thanks to the efforts of the Venezuelan government of President Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela we are advancing with the mass immunization plan against COVID-19,” stressed Vice President Rodríguez. “We reiterate the importance of getting vaccinated and continuing to comply with biosecurity measures.”

