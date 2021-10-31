Back to School: 90% of Students in Venezuela Have Been Incorporated to In Person Classes

Since Monday, October 25, more than 90% of students have been incorporated into schools throughout Venezuela as face-to-face classes have resumed. This was informed by the Minister for Education, Yelitze Santaella.

After attending a public activity in the school district of Caracas, on Friday, October 29, Santaella informed that, to date, at least 800,000 school supply backpacks have been distributed amongst students, and the goal is to eventually deliver 4 million.

She further informed that the Ministry of Education is continuing to care for schools that still have infrastructure damages.

Today, on his 252nd birthday, we honor the memory of the Liberator's Teacher, visiting the U.E Simón Rodríguez in #Caracas, which was completely rehabilitated by president @NicolasMaduro and where we inaugurated the new dining hall and the CBIT

The minister announced that next week, efforts will be dedicated to the 280 technical schools in the country, in order to reactivate their school programs and facilities. The ministry will direct attention to special education schools as well.

In addition, Minister Santaella reiterated that COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 years and above is still underway in schools.

On Tuesday, October 26, President Nicolás Maduro announced the resumption of in person classes in the country, after 19 months of its suspension due to the pandemic.

The president stressed that the government has increased the number of vaccination centers, and reiterated that the goal of a vaccination rate of 70% must be reached by the end of October.

The return to face-to-face classes will proceed based on a 10-point prevention plan to avoid COVID-19 infections among students and staff.

Featured image: President Maduro greeting high school students wearing face masks. Photo courtesy of Twitter / @MPPEDUCACION.

