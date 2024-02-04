The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced the desecration of the bust of Liberator Simón Bolívar in Monte Sacro, Rome, capital of Italy.

“I denounce the unacceptable aggression that fascist hordes in Italy have perpetrated in Monte Sacro, Rome, against Simón Bolívar, Father and Liberator of our free America,” President Maduro wrote on X on Saturday, February 3.

Denuncio la agresión inaceptable que hordas fascistas en Italia han perpetrado en el Monte Sacro, Roma, en contra de Simón Bolívar, Padre y Libertador de nuestra América libre. Repudio totalmente esta agresión llevada adelante por quienes son amigos de la extrema derecha… pic.twitter.com/uBXeckotdR — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 3, 2024

He added that the shameful act was carried out “by those who are friends of the Venezuelan extreme right wing… the oligarchy that does not love the homeland.”

He further stated that the fascists and extremists “would like to do the same kind of aggression against the Venezuelan people and, let it be clear, we will not allow it! With Bolívar we are always on our way to victory.”

Earlier, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, commented in a television broadcast that the extremists think that by demolishing the image of Bolívar they will be able erase him from the hearts and minds of the people.

Denunciamos la profanación de la estatua de nuestro Padre Libertador en el Monte Sacro, Roma. Factores fascistas de ese país que articulan con los extremistas en Venezuela. Nada ni nadie podrá con la fuerza histórica de Bolívar ni con su legado que inspira a los pueblos de… pic.twitter.com/62kw2w5NFA — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) February 3, 2024

“Bolivar today is more alive than ever. Bolívar will always rule the destinies not only of Venezuela but also of all the people of the Great Homeland,” the vice president said on Saturday at the inauguration ceremony of the We with Maduro campaign’s base of missions in Antímano, Caracas. She denounced the fascist aggression against the monument inaugurated by Commander Hugo Chávez as a tribute to Liberator Simón Bolívar in Italy.

Later, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil reported that the municipal authorities of Rome undertook necessary measures to repair the statue.

