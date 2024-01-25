January 25, 2024
Former far-right deputy Juan Guaidó (center) next to President Biden's Advisor for the Western Hemisphere (left) and Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Richards (right). Photo: US Department of State/ File photo.

Former far-right deputy Juan Guaidó (center) next to President Biden's Advisor for the Western Hemisphere (left) and Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Richards (right). Photo: US Department of State/ File photo.