Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela, through a statement, refuted a US Department of State’s (USA) statement regarding the terrorist operations that were recently uncovered and deactivated in Venezuela. These plots aimed to incite violence and terrorism and assassinate high-level Venezuelan politicians, including the president.

On Wednesday, January 24, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil described the US statement as cynical and warned that the US has lost its moral compass.

Venezuela’s statement also underlined the US’s lack of consistency, stating that “it is not surprising that Washington advocates in favor of the architects of the frustrated terrorist operations in Venezuela and even gives them its complicit showcasing.” The statement also notes that the 2024 presidential elections will be held in Venezuela in full possession of its sovereignty and with guarantees for peace.

The full unofficial translation of the statement is below:

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the cynical statement from the [US] State Department regarding the recent deactivation of terrorist operations that sought to destabilize the country and sow violence.

The government of the United States of America has lost its moral compass. On the one hand, it seeks to condemn Venezuela for taking actions within the framework of the Constitution and the laws to preserve peace, while on the other it arrests truly peaceful protesters against the genocide in Gaza and seeks to curtail their freedom of expression. With such a lack of coherence, it is not surprising that Washington advocates in favor of the architects of the frustrated terrorist operations in Venezuela and even gives them its complicit showcasing.

Defending these destabilizing actions encourages violence and threatens the normal development of the 2024 electoral process. However, the decisive action by the Attorney General’s Office, the competent authorities, as well as the democratic conviction of the Venezuelan people, are and will be the sufficient guarantee of our electoral process that, despite the threats, obvious interventionism, and imperialist blackmail, will be developed in the country in full exercise of its sovereignty and with guarantees for peace.

Caracas, January 24, 2024.

Washington’s tradition of denying culpability

This Wednesday, January 23, US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, unsurprisingly, denied that there was any veracity to Venezuelan authorities’ claims—based on televised video confessions of recent detainees involved in coup plots—mentioned by President Maduro last week during his annual message to the nation.

A journalist asked Jean-Pierre about President Maduro’s accusation that the US and, specifically, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and CIA, were involved in another plot to assassinate him. “I mean, I have not seen those accusations,” replied Jean-Pierre unconvincingly. “Obviously that sounds a bit, a bit, uh well, not even a bit, it’s just not factual. I’m just gonna leave that [there].”

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez described the statements of the White House spokesperson as “incongruent,” recalling that the CIA has been involved in a countless destabilizations, invasions, coups d’état, and assassinations, in Latin America and around the world, in countries that are “uncomfortable” for the US.

Meanwhile, the US Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols issued a statement: “deeply concerned by recent actions against the opposition and civil society in Venezuela based on unsupported allegations. The Barbados electoral roadmap calls for a culture of tolerance and political coexistence as well as a level playing field for all political parties. We continue to press for a more open political environment, competitive presidential elections, and due process.”

Jorge Rodríguez, leader of Venezuela’s National Asssembly, provided a rapid response:

“Deeply concerned about the evidence of the participation of the CIA and the DEA, government institutions that you represent, in the attempted assassination of President Maduro and Defense Minister Padrino. Deeply concerned that the five events revealed, with confessions of those involved, occurred while we were in contact with your delegation [the Barbados Negotiations]. Did you know that this was happening while we were seeing each other face to face? Deeply concerned that your obvious and frequent response is to deny the facts without even addressing the evidence. Should we wait, as happened in Chile, for the documents to be declassified? Deeply concerned about the compulsion to repeat itself on the part of the Venezuelan extreme right, which only knows about extra-constitutional solutions, coups, and death, which we will never allow or stop fighting against. All of Venezuela wants peace. Do not insist on practices that our people have already defeated in the last four years.”

