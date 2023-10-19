This Wednesday, Venezuela’s government sent a total of 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the besieged population of the Gaza Strip, reported Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil.

Minister Gil reported, through a telephone interview with Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), that the aid was coordinated between President Nicolás Maduro and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

Venezuela sends a first shipment of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The 30 ton shipment arrived today at Egypt's El Arish International Airport. pic.twitter.com/HJa7G6tmzb — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 18, 2023

“We are making important efforts to guarantee the constant supply of the main elements for life,” said Minister Gil. “We are speaking of oil, rice, drinking water, first aid kits, personal hygiene kits, medical-surgical materials, mattresses, power plants, water pumps, [and] gloves.”

On the other hand, the minister repudiated the entire siege of Gaza and the support of foreign powers for the crimes of the Israeli regime.

“The issue of religion is a smokescreen that they try to use to distract the world’s attention,” said Minister Gil. “Everything that happens there is because they want to use Israel as a military enclave in the east to control the natural wealth of the region from there.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

