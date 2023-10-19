The president of México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), has affirmed that Cuba will receive support from México in whatever sector or form it may need, in a statement given during his regular morning press conference. He also made clear the fact that México does not have to request approval from any foreign governments to help Cuba.

“Have no doubt, everything that we can do to help the people of Cuba, we are going to do, including [giving] oil, “the Mexican leader stated this Monday, October 16. “They are a people suffering from an inhumane and unjust blockade, and we cannot turn our backs on them. We do not have to ask permission from any foreign government, because we are a free, independent, and sovereign country.”

AMLO refrenda apoyo a #Cuba: No pediremos permiso a "ningún gobierno extranjero" para ayudarle https://t.co/rOGg5h8VjI pic.twitter.com/7UOqHB6Tup — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) October 16, 2023

AMLO further recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban government supported México by sending specialist doctors to help the population, and that this “is something that we are grateful for,” as well as that they remain “supporters of universal sisterhood. We are in favor of justice and humanism.”

US canceled loan

It should be noted that just days ago, US Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar commented that Washington canceled a loan for $800 million to Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) as a result of México’s supply of oil to Cuba.

According to the Mexican media platform Latinus, the United States Import and Export Bank (EXIM Bank) confirmed that the due credit—which was to be allocated to development of oil and gas fields, both onshore and offshore—was rejected on August 23. However, the US agency withheld their reasons for stopping the process.

López Obrador noted that there should not have been a retaliation because his government had not sent any oil to Cuba, although he emphasized the fact that even if México were to have sent oil to Cuba, it would be within its rights.

“Everything we can do to help, we will do. If they tell us, ‘sell us oil because we have no way to acquire it,’ we will do it,” the Mexican president reaffirmed.

(RedRadioVE) by Milena Bravo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

