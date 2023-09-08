Venezuela has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), in order to establish broader cooperation in the processing and analysis of satellite images, according to an announcement from the Ministry of Science and Technology of Venezuela.
“The Minister of Science and Technology [Gabriela Jiménez] signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Science and Technology and CBAS,” read the press release published by the ministry this Thursday, September 7, “with the aim of establishing broader cooperation in the processing and analysis of satellite images of various kinds… as well as to decisively support the strengthening of the nation’s digital transformation program.”
The CBAS was inaugurated in Beijing in September 2021, and has since processed, analyzed, and disseminated satellite image data for the annual reports of different sustainable development goals in the world, through the design and manufacture of various technological products.
“The use of remote sensing, earth observation radar, and digital earth science facilitates the understanding of multiple phenomena,” the press release elaborated, “associated with climate parameters, oceans, biodiversity, climate change, vegetation cover, and forest behavior, as well as other elements involved in sustainable development.”
The agreement was signed as part of the activities of a Venezuelan official delegation’s visit to China, headed by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.
In China, Rodríguez has met with the Chinese minister for foreign affairs, Wang Yi, and the president of the New Development Bank of the BRICS, Dilma Rousseff.
The Venezuelan VP also visited the headquarters of the International Oil and Gas Exchange, located in the financial center of Shanghai, with the purpose of promoting the exchange of experiences and expertise between the two countries.
In addition to Rodríguez and Jiménez, the Venezuelan delegation comprises Venezuelan Oil Minister and PDVSA President Rafael Tellechea, National Assembly Deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, and Venezuelan Ambassador to China Giuseppe Yoffreda.
(Sputnik)
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/AU
