Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asked the nation’s educators to open a debate on the use of technological tools in classrooms, since there are studies concluding that the indiscriminate use of mobile phones can be detrimental to students’ education.

In this regard, President Maduro asked, this Monday, August 28, the opinion of the Minister of Education, Yelitze Santaella, on the subject. Santaella said that the constant and uncontrolled use of tablets and cell phones in classrooms is “affecting the cognitive and creative development of children.”

The minister added that permanent exposure to these devices “affects skills and abilities,” which is why “there is an international debate on the use of cell phones and tablets.”

Countries such as Sweden, France, and Germany have established in legislation the express prohibition of the use of electronic equipment in the classroom because they have identified setbacks in students’ skills.

Sweden had advanced an educational program that included the use of cell phones and tablets as a complement to education, but the results were negative in terms of the students’ ability to interpret and memorize new knowledge.

The experience of these nations led to a return to books as a way of accessing education, with teachers functioning as guides.

Three million books in the Bicentennial Collection

During the television program Con Maduro+, Minister Santaella announced that for the next school period, Venezuela’s government will deliver 3.7 million books to its schools.

She reflected that Venezuela is developing its educational model based on the bicentennial collection, a system that has concluded that “nothing replaces the teacher, the parents, and the embrace that makes us stronger.”

Santaella said that “we have been reviewing positions of psychiatrists” who argue that technology affects the concentration of students when its use is excessive.

Although he praised the virtues of technology, President Maduro said that, in the realm of education for children, “let’s go back to the physical book—to read, to enjoy each page. Let’s go back to reality.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.