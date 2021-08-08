Venezuela Strongly Condemns Violence Against Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on behalf of the people and the government of Venezuela, strongly criticized the act of violence perpetrated last Thursday, August 5, against the Prime Minister of , Ralph Gonsalves, in which the prime minister was injured. Jorge Arreaza, Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs, published President Maduro’s statement on his Twitter account @jaarreaza.

Gonsalves was on his way to the parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines when he was hit on the temple by an opposition activist during an anti-government protest.

After the incident, the prime minister was transferred to the main hospital in the Caribbean island for urgent medical attention and later taken to Barbados for MRI and other tests.

RELATED CONTENT: Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on his Way to Barbados for Medical Treatment Following Attack – Suspect Apprehended

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police arrested the person allegedly responsible for the assault and attempted assassination of the country’s prime minister. The attack on Gonsalves has been condemned by regional organizations and representatives of local political parties.

#COMUNICADO | El Presidente @NicolasMaduro en nombre del pueblo y gobierno venezolanos, rechaza enérgicamente los actos de violencia del #05Agosto, donde fue herido nuestro hermano Primer Ministro de San Vicente y las Granadinas, Ralph Gonsalves. pic.twitter.com/XKE00m2hbS — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 7, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Ralph Gonsalves’ ULP Re-Elected in St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Below is the full unofficial translation of the statement of the national executive of Venezuela:

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the people and the government of Venezuela, strongly condemns the acts of violence carried out this August 5, in which the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, was wounded while he was on his way to the parliament.

Venezuela highlights the democratic principles that are characteristic of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and hopes that such unfortunate incidents will not happen again.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela wishes Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves a speedy recovery, and reiterates its unwavering commitment to working for the preservation of peace in the region.

Featured image: Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, with his shirt stained with blood after getting attacked with rocks during a demonstration. Photo courtesy of CCEIT.com.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC