January 3, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marching surrounded by people during a march on December 8, 2022, commemorating the 10 anniversary of the last televised speech of Commander Hugo Chavez. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marching surrounded by people during a march on December 8, 2022, commemorating the 10 anniversary of the last televised speech of Commander Hugo Chavez. Photo: Presidential Press.