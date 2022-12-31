On Friday, December 30, the Venezuelan opposition put an end to the farce of the “interim government” of Juan Guaidó, during a Zoom meeting of former deputies of the extinct National Assembly board of the 2015-2020 term.

With 72 votes in favor of ending the “interim government,” 29 against, and eight abstentions, the former deputies removed Guaidó, who failed to get enough support for continuing as the “interim president” of Venezuela. He had headed the fictitious government for about four years, after proclaiming himself as the “president in charge” in a Caracas plaza in February 2019 in violation of all constitutional rules.

Two days ago, Guaidó tried to warn the opposition about the alleged risks of putting an end to his parallel government adventure that was sponsored and backed by the United States in its quest to overthrow the legitimate government of President Nicolás Maduro. However, this strategy did not help Guaidó to salvage his imaginary presidency.

Although the former deputies ended the “interim government,” they did not announce what will be the fate of the self-styled “legitimate National Assembly” that unconstitutionally approved the “extension of its operations” for an indefinite period, ignoring the legitimacy of the Venezuelan State and the constitutional and legal framework.

(Últimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.