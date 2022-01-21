Venezuela Swears in Parliamentary Committee for Development of Communes

This Thursday, January 20, the Permanent Committee for the Development of Communes of the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN), which is presided over by deputy Blanca Eekhout, was inaugurated and sworn in.

In their first meeting, the members of the Committee addressed the laws which apply to the Communal Parliament and the Communal Cities. The project is designed to complement the work being done towards creating a productive and social economy, which is rooted in socialist spirituality, solidarity and collective commitment.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Parliament Approves National Communal Parliament Law at First Reading

Instalamos la Comisión Permanente para el Desarrollo de las Comunas #AN. Con el amor por la Patria y de nuestro pueblo convertimos este espacio en una plataforma para consolidar la democracia participativa y protagónica. ¡Con Bolívar y Chávez, Venceremos! @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/xXrgl4ohPJ — Blanca Eekhout (Cuenta alterna) (@eekhout_blanca) January 20, 2022

“We must overcome the logic of the economic war, which is “every man for himself,” solidarity is necessary in order to win, with reciprocity in each region and territory … and the Communal City must be a space that guarantees these conditions,” said deputy Eekhout in a brief meeting with journalists at the Legislative Palace.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Parliament Approves National Communal Parliament Law at First ReadingVenezuelan Parliament Approves Communal Cities Law in First Discussion

Additionally, she stressed that the Communal Parliament, a body of the People’s Power, must be linked to the AN in order to empower the country by debating from the heart of the people.

“This guarantee of meeting and debating with the people will allow us to promote productive economic development, but most of all the social, moral and ethical development that the country needs,” she explained before the cameras of the State-owned TV channel, Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

According to many analysts, Venezuela’s National Assembly is indebted to the communal movement. This is principally because the Communal City Law and the Communal Parliament Law were approved in first discussion on April, 2021, and since then the second discusión has been delayed.

Featured image: Swearing-in ceremony for the parliamentary committee for communal development. Photo: Twitter / @eekhout_blanca.

(VTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.