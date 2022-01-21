Diosdado Cabello Announces Changes in Regional PSUV Leadership

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) entered a stage of restructuring and adequacy of forces, as reported this Wednesday, January 19, by the first vice president of the revolutionary political party, deputy Diosdado Cabello.

During the 371st broadcast of his TV show Con el Mazo Dando, broadcasted on radio, television and digital platforms, Cabello expressed that they have already taken the first steps to renew the red awning at different labels, in accordance with the guidelines recently issued by the head of state and president of the Party, Nicolás Maduro Moros.

“The Party will adapt to these times of resistance and more Revolution, we will gradually announce new appointments in the territorial vice -presidencies,” he said.

Likewise, he recalled that in the PSUV, considered the largest party in Latin America, he is already working on the organization of the party’s Congress for this year. For which, President Nicolás Maduro issued some instructions that will bring announcements soon by the National PSUV Directorate.

New appointments

On the other hand, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, announced the appointment of a group of territorial political chiefs, in various regions of the country, which will soon be extended to other states.

Con profundo compromiso asumo la nueva tarea que la revolución me indica! Barineses haremos historia juntos, los invito desde ya a reorganizarnos desde la cúpula hasta las bases y prepararnos con todo para las batallas por venir! — maria iris varela (@irisvarela) January 20, 2022

That is why he detailed who are the leaders who will assume responsibilities from now on; according to the guidelines that establish the renewal of leadership and the restructuring of the PSUV.

In this way, he mentioned that Iris Varela will be the political head of the Barinas state, Alexis Rodríguez Cabello assumes leadership in Bolívar state, Francisco Torrealba in Portuguesa and Jesús Farías in Sucre state.

For his part, he also pointed out that there were changes in the political leadership of the party in the state of Zulia; where Jacqueline Farías will take the leadership of the Chavista militancy in that region of western Venezuela.

Featured image: PSUV Vice President Diosdado Cabello. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KWJ

