During the 13th edition of his program Con Maduro+, President Nicolás Maduro announced that Venezuela would soon convene a world conference on the issue of migration.

On Monday, August 21, President Maduro stated, “Here in Venezuela, we will convene a world conference on the issue of migration very soon. We will demand that the United Nations guarantee the citizen rights of all migrants in the world.”

President Maduro emphasized that migrants have the right to citizenship, labor rights, and social security and for their dignity to be respected.

“Venezuelan migrants living in other parts of the world, I send you my greetings,” Maduro added. “I always say to the migrants, Here we are with open arms, Plan Vuelta a la Patria for anyone who wants to return. Venezuela is unique. Our human candor, capacity, love, and history are unique.”

The central objectives of the conference center around the demand that “citizenship and social rights be guaranteed.” President Maduro said Venezuela will join forces worldwide, including requesting support “from the BRICS. We will also ask for support from the G77+China and the Non-Aligned Movement to make it a global cause.”

Maduro insisted that it is about claiming the right to citizenship, social rights, and the dignified treatment of all migrants, wherever they are. “Enough xenophobia, persecution, stigmatization, and denial of their rights,” he said, sustaining that “it will be a world conference that will soon be announced with the participation of all countries.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

