The Uruguayan Plenario Intersindical de Trabajadores and Convención Nacional de Trabajadores called a general strike and a demonstration for this Tuesday in Montevideo, from the University of the Republic esplanade to the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

According to union representatives, the strike aimed to confront the model of social inequality and government policies intended to privatize public companies.

The strike involved the suspension or reduction of several services for 24 hours. It has the support of several unions, both from the public and private sectors.

🛑 Nueva fecha por inclemencias climáticas 22/8 · PARO GENERAL PARCIAL · 9 a 13 h 📢BASTA DE HUMO

Luchamos contra el modelo de la desigualdad 📍 Concentración 10 h · Explanada UdelaR

🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♂️👩🏾‍🦽Movilización · 18 de Julio hasta el MEF PIT-CNT pic.twitter.com/18TqrDrOxk — PIT CNT (@PITCNT1) August 15, 2023

The Montevideo Teachers’ Association announced its participation and called for a rally on Avenida 18 de Julio to demand salary increases. Meanwhile, according to leader Julio Spinetti, the National Union of Transport Workers and Laborers expressed its support for the strike but stated that it would not entirely paralyze services.

The Municipality of Montevideo ordered mixed waste collection on Tuesday and urged the population to take waste to the containers. The Uruguayan Bankers’ Association called a general assembly at the Antel Arena to discuss the basis for reforming the Bank Retirement and Pension Fund with employees.

Workers from public institutions, banks, schools, and other agencies joined the protest. It began in front of the University of the Republic and continued towards the Ministry of Economy and Finance, where a mass rally was held.

The demonstration in Montevideo gathered thousands of workers demanding better salaries and a better response from Luis Lacalle’s minister to many labor unions negotiating their collective bargain claims.

The labor union leaders interviewed during the demonstration align in their questioning of the privatization strategies launched by Lacalle and their harmful effects on labor conditions in Uruguay. They announced that the unions will pressure the Senate to listen to and consider their demands.

No major security incidents were reported during the day of action.

(Al Mayadeen) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.