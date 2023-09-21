Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil condemned statements issued earlier this week by the president of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Alí, regarding the exploitation of the disputed Essequibo territory. President Ali stated that Guyana intends to arrogate to itself the power to receive bids for oil reserves found in maritime spaces that do not belong to Guyana. These geographic areas are regulated by restrictions stipulated by the Geneva Agreement of 1966 signed by both Venezuela and Guyana. Venezuelan authorities indicated that “all necessary measures” will be used to prevent illegal exploration or resources in the disputed Essequibo territory.

In an official statement released this Wednesday, September 20, the Venezuelan government protested that Guyana’s announcement was issued despite Venezuela’s legitimate claim over this disputed territory, and despite the agreement that the territory would not be exploited by either party until a mutual agreed-upon solution to the controversy is found, as stated by the Geneva Agreement of 1966.

#Comunicado Venezuela deplora las declaraciones del Presidente de la República Cooperativa de Guyana, en la que pretende arrogarse la facultad de convocar a un ilegal proceso de licitación de bloques petrolíferos y gasíferos costa afuera en territorio marítimo no delimitado. pic.twitter.com/8qZ5fBPVs6 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) September 19, 2023

In the statement, Venezuela expressed its indignation against “the government of Guyana and its ruling elites,” that act as “employees of Exxon Mobil, and have surrendered their sovereignty and independence” with this illegal act of “appropriating natural resources that do not belong to them.”

In addition, Venezuela condemned the diplomatic, media, and legal campaign “to strip the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela of its legitimate territorial rights.”

Finally, the communiqué expresses the firm determination of the Venezuelan government to “apply all necessary measures to prevent the illegitimate exploitation of the natural resources that belong to our nation.”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

