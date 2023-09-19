September 19, 2023
Computerized model of the One Guyana a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) under construction, requested by ExxonMobil Guyana. Photo: VesselFinder/File photo.

Computerized model of the One Guyana a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) under construction, requested by ExxonMobil Guyana. Photo: VesselFinder/File photo.