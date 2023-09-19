Through an official statement, Venezuela strongly condemned the illegal bidding round for oil blocks currently being carried out by the government of Guyana, since it intends to dispose of access to resources in maritime areas that are still considered disputed territory between Venezuela and Guyana.

This Tuesday, September 19, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil issued a strong condemnation through his social media accounts. The communiqué states that the government of Guyana does not possess sovereign rights over these maritime areas and, consequently, any action taken in regard to these areas is in violation of international law unless they are carried out through an agreement with Venezuela, as stipulated by the Geneva Agreement of 1966, signed by the two countries.

Venezuela reiterated that any unlawful and arbitrary concession that Guyana grants, has granted, or intends to grant in the areas in question is unacceptable and in violation of Venezuela’s sovereign rights. Venezuela warned that these actions cannot grant any type of rights to third parties participating in said process.

For her part, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reiterated the Venezuela’s condemnation of Guyana’s oil corporations.

“Venezuela rejects Guyana’s unlimited voracity that ignores Venezuela’s sovereign rights and favors transnational interests that encourage conflicts,” the vice president wrote on social media.

The full unofficial translation of the communiqué can be read below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly rejects the illegal bidding round for oil blocks currently being carried out by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (Blocks for tender for 2022 – Guyana Licensing Round), since it intends to dispose of maritime areas pending delimitation between both countries.

The Government of Guyana does not have sovereign rights over these maritime areas and consequently any action on its boundaries is in violation of International Law, as long as they are not carried out through an agreement with Venezuela.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterates that any unlawful and arbitrary concession that Guyana grants, has granted or intends to grant in the areas in question is unacceptable and in violation of its sovereign rights, and warns that these actions do not generate any type of rights to third parties participating in said process.

Caracas, September 19, 2023.

Guyana’s response

This Tuesday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that Guyana has the right to develop its resources in any part of its territory. President Ali reaffirmed in his statement that the territory claimed by Venezuela, located west of the Essequibo River, belongs to Guyana, reported EFE.

“The Government of Guyana reserves the right to carry out economic development activities in any part of its sovereign territory or in any corresponding maritime territory,” he said.

“Any unilateral attempt by Venezuela to restrict Guyana’s exercise of its sovereignty will be totally inconsistent with the Geneva Agreement and the international rule of law,” he added, demonstrating a clear lack of understanding of the Geneva Agreement.

