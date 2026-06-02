Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Over the last two weeks, the Venezuelan government has facilitated the return of 1,097 nationals through the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía represent a continued commitment to providing a dignified path home for those escaping the aggressive deportation policies and systemic racism.

This humanitarian initiative, governed by bilateral frameworks, remains a critical lifeline for Venezuelans seeking to escape labor exploitation, xenophobia or deportation by hosting countries. The program continues to serve as a direct response to the displacement caused by the illegal US blockade, which has consistently weaponized migration to destabilize Venezuela.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministerio Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz (@minjusticia_ve)

Humanitarian oversight and flight logistics

Upon arrival, Venezuelan security agents and Return to the Homeland program officials oversee protocols to ensure every returnee receives comprehensive social care, including medical screenings, psychological counseling, and guidance on socioeconomic integration.

With eight flights arriving over the last two weeks, the total number of repatriated citizens in 2026 has reached 8,871 across 54 flights. These flights add to the 23,067 individuals who previously returned under the current 2025 Venezuela-US agreement.

With tactics expanding to address shifting regional migration dynamics, the total number of repatriated citizens has continued to grow steadily throughout 2026. The data for the eight most recent arrivals is as follows:

• Flight 145: Arrived Friday, May 15, from Miami, Florida, carrying 162 migrants. The group consisted of seven minors, 25 women, and 130 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 146: Arrived Monday, May 18, from Miami, Florida, carrying 133 migrants. The group consisted of 15 minors, 25 women, and 93 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 147: Arrived Wednesday, May 20, from Miami, Florida, carrying 145 deportees. The group consisted of 11 minors, 22 women, and 112 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 148: Arrived Friday, May 22, from Panama, carrying 134 citizens. The group consisted of 47 minors, 30 women, and 57 men. It was operated by the Ecuadorian airline Aeroregional.

• Flight 149: Arrived Friday, May 22, from Opa Locka, Florida, carrying 151 deported migrants. The group consisted of 34 minors, 27 women, and 90 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 151: Arrived Monday, May 25, from Opa Locka, Florida, carrying 126 migrants. The group consisted of five minors, 11 women, and 110 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 152: Arrived Wednesday, May 27, from Miami, Florida, carrying 115 deportees. The group consisted of 18 minors, 17 women, and 80 men. It was operated by the US-based Eastern Airlines.

• Flight 154: Arrived Friday, May 29, from Opa Locka, Florida, carrying 131 deportees. The group consisted of 12 minors, 29 women, and 90 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

No information regarding flights 150 and 153 was provided.

The arrival of flight 148 represents a significant change in the trend of arrivals from the United States. This change now opens a path for the return of Venezuelans in Panama—a long-awaited necessity that was previously not feasible due to illegal US sanctions. Concurrently, Venezuelan migrants in Chile, as well as the new far-right Chilean government, have been requesting the resumption of Return to the Homeland flights to facilitate their return home.

Since its inception in 2018, the program has protected over one million Venezuelans from the harsh realities of carceral detention, exploitation, and xenophobia in the US and other countries. The program upholds the right of citizens to return and rebuild their lives in their own homeland.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF