Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Venezuelan government facilitated the return of 597 nationals during the fourth week of April 2026 through the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía represent the ongoing sovereign commitment to providing a dignified path home for those fleeing the aggressive deportation policies and systemic hostility characteristic of US imperialism.

The repatriation process remains a critical lifeline for Venezuelans seeking to escape the labor exploitation and xenophobia often faced within the US. This initiative, governed by the 2025 bilateral agreement between Caracas and Washington, continues to serve as a humanitarian response to the displacement caused by the illegal US blockade.

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Humanitarian oversight and social care

Venezuelan security agents and Return to the Homeland program officials continue to oversee the arrival protocols to ensure comprehensive social care for every returnee. The Venezuelan government has consistently emphasized that these flights are a humanitarian mission intended to reintegrate citizens into the nation’s productive and social life.

Upon arrival, each citizen receives medical screenings, psychological support, and guidance for socioeconomic integration, reaffirming the state’s role in protecting its people regardless of their previous migration.

Weekly flight statistics and logistics

During this past week, the program completed three flights, bringing the total number of repatriated citizens in 2026 to 7,078 across 39 flights. When added to the 23,067 individuals who returned under the current agreement in 2025, the program continues to demonstrate its vital role in defending the diaspora against foreign criminalization.

The specific data for this week’s arrivals is as follows:

• Flight 135: Arrived Monday, April 20, from Opa Loca, Florida, carrying 151 migrants. The group consisted of eight minors, 33 women, and 110 men. The flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 136: Arrived Wednesday, April 22, from Phoenix, Arizona, carrying 263 deportees. The group consisted of seven minors, 25 women, and 231 men. The flight was operated by the US-based Eastern Airlines.

• Flight 137: Arrived Friday, April 24, from Phoenix, Arizona, with 183 repatriated citizens. The group was comprised of 14 minors, 35 women, and 134 men. The flight was operated by the US-based Eastern Airlines.

Resisting imperialist-driven displacement

Since its inception in 2018 by President Nicolás Maduro, the Return to the Homeland program has protected over one million Venezuelans from the harsh realities of carceral detention and exploitation. These migration flows are a direct consequence of a hybrid war designed to destabilize Venezuela by draining its human capital through coercive economic measures.

While Washington initially weaponized migration to support a “failed state” narrative, the US regime has since shifted toward the criminalization and mass deportation of the very populations its policies displaced. In contrast, the Venezuelan state continues to uphold the right of its citizens to build their lives in their own land, free from the shadow of foreign intervention and imperialist aggression.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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