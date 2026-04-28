Eastern Airlines airplane arriving at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, near Caracas, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.

Eastern Airlines airplane arriving at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, near Caracas, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.