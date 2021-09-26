Venezuela Welcomes Russian Foreign Minister’s Speech at the 76th UN Assembly

On Saturday, September 25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, made a pronouncement highlighting the speech that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, gave before the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Plasencia posted on his Twitter account: “strong speech by Chancellor Lavrov, in defense of the principles that inspired the #UN Charter. Upon his departure from the General Assembly, we conveyed our greetings from President @NicolasMaduro to President Putin and ratified our mutual commitment in defense of multilateralism.”

Contundente discurso del Canciller Lavrov, en defensa de los principios que inspiraron la Carta de la #ONU. A su salida de la Asamblea General, le transmitimos saludos del Presidente @NicolasMaduro al Presidente Putin y ratificamos compromiso mutuo en defensa del multilateralismo pic.twitter.com/1WFU86ZZ9H — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) September 25, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Mexico Talks Today – 3rd Round

In his speech, Lavrov denounced the commercial harassment and the illegal imposition of coercive measures by the US against other countries. Lavrov stated: “within the same ‘rule-based order,’ the United States maintains the archaic trade embargo against Cuba and tries to dictate its will to the peoples of Venezuela and Nicaragua.”

Plasencia is present at the United Nations due to the 76th UN General Assembly, which will run until Monday, September 27.

Featured image: The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Saturday, September 25, at the United Nations headquarters. Photo: Twitter @PlasenciaFelix

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernández

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC