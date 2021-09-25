Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Mexico Talks Today – 3rd Round

The objective of the dialogues is to reach agreements that would return Venezuela’s extremist opposition to the democratic process, and the lifting of economic sanctions.

The delegations from the Venezuelan government and the opposition meet again this Friday, September 24 for the third round of dialogues in the Mexican capital, with the mediation of the Norway, know as the Mexico Talks.

The head of the government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, declared that this new round of discussions will focus on Venezuela’s request for the return of the assets stolen from the South American country and held in bank accounts abroad.

Frente a la grave violación a los acuerdos firmados en México sobre la recuperación de nuestros activos: estamos en presencia de un robo flagrante de bienes que sólo pertenecen a las venezolanas y los venezolanos pic.twitter.com/yZczfUKnD1 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) September 17, 2021

For their part, the opposition indicated that the conversation, which will culminate on September 27, will focus on the justice system in Venezuela.

In the last two rounds, the parties agreed on Venezuela’s sovereignty over Guayana Esequiba, and confirmed agreements related to social programs for Venezuela’s citizens.

Hoy 6 de Septiembre, gracias a la confianza del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, hemos sido testigos de una gran Jornada histórica que ha concluido en acuerdos en favor del Pueblo Venezolano. Debemos expresarle a cada Venezolano(a) que leales al Proyecto Bolivariano… pic.twitter.com/Z58R6E8mR0 — Nicolas Maduro Guerra (@nicmaduroguerra) September 7, 2021

At the end of the second meeting in the Mexican capital, the delegations issued a statement in which they announced that the negotiations are still underway and that the next issue to be discussed would be respect for the constitutional rule of law.

Listos para volver a Ciudad de México🇲🇽. ¡Por la paz, por la recuperación de las garantías económicas para todas las venezolanas y venezolanos, por el reencuentro en el cauce democrático y constitucional!https://t.co/jodNV46dQm — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) September 3, 2021

The objective of the new round of dialogues is to reach agreements that would return all political factions to the electoral route, and create pathways for social and political coexistence to be established, among other key issues.

Negotiations between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition have been carried out under the auspices of the Kingdom of Norway and accompanied by the governments of Russia and the Netherlands since they began on August 13 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, by which the parties expressed their willingness to negotiate intently, comprehensively, and peacefully.

Featured image: Negotiations between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition are carried out under the auspices of the Kingdom of Norway and with the support of Russia and the Netherlands. Photo: AVN

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

