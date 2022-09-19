This Saturday, September 17, Venezuelan minister of education, Yelitze Santaella, published the academic schedule for the 2022-2023 school year for all grades.

Through her Twitter account, Santaella detailed the academic schedule with the dates of the start of administrative and academic activities in educational institutions. She reported that classes will start next Monday, October 3, for all grades until December 16, making up the first educational term.

The academic schedule will continue as follows:

From September 19 to 30, administrative staff, teachers and workers will resume work for the registration process and setting up of the new school year.

Academic activities will begin on October 3, the day on which all the students from various educational levels and modalities will be received. In Venezuela there is pre-school, primary and secondary or high school, which is divided in two levels: basic and diversified.

Finally, December 16 is the completion date of the first pedagogical term.

“As our President Nicolás Maduro, guided us, we will go to the classrooms with love, commitment and strict biosecurity measures,“ added the minister on her Twitter account.

BRICOMILES in charge of recovering educational spaces

The Military Community Education Brigades (BRICOMILES) received instructions from President Maduro to rehabilitate and recover educational spaces throughout Venezuela.

Last July, the head of state requested that the work of the BRICOMILES be performed not only in public school institutions, but also in private ones.

This innovative method was launched by President Maduro, in which all the ministries and agencies of the state, grassroots organizations together with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), are involved.

