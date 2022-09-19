After warnings from the Biden Administration to Russia against the use of nuclear weapons, Evo Morales recalled that the US is the only one that has used such weapons against civilians.

In the event that Russian President Vladimir Putin resorts to a nuclear arsenal, his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in an interview with the local network CBS, promised on Friday that Russia “will become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been.”

EE.UU, único país que masacró al menos 246.000 inocentes con bombas atómicas en Hiroshima y Nagasaki, amenaza a Rusia por el uso de armas nucleares después de incrementar el presupuesto armamentista para Ucrania. El único "paria" es EE.UU que provoca golpes y guerras en el mundo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) September 18, 2022

Through a message published this Sunday, September 18, on Twitter, the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales criticized the aggressive policy of the US and its role in the conflict in Ukraine.

Referring to the nuclear attacks by the United States on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Morales stressed that the North American country is the only one that has used atomic weapons against civilians. The atomic bombings killed more than 450,000 people before the end of 1945.

“The only pariah is the US that provokes coups [d’état] and wars in the world,” Morales added.

Faced with accusations that Russia could use nuclear weapons during its military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin has pointed out that it does not seek to use nuclear weapons in its operation against Ukraine, because there is no threat of aggression with weapons of mass destruction.

This, while Moscow accuses Washington of insisting that it can use nuclear weapons in any military conflict.

In the same vein, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, acknowledged in August that his country could use nuclear weapons in any war in extreme circumstances to defend its “vital interests.”

The United States has the world’s largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal, yet it has abandoned legal arms control treaties, including the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty and the Intermediate Scope Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and in addition, Washington refuses to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/EF

