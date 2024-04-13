Venezuela will send the criminal record of Anyelo Heredia, currently being prosecuted in Venezuela for his involvement in the White Bracelet coup plot, to Chile, at the request of the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office that is carrying out investigations related to the murder of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda in Chile.

The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, reported that on Thursday, April 11, he received via e-mail “a request for inter-institutional cooperation—within the framework of the Ibero-American Association of Public Prosecutors’ Offices to which our institution belongs—from a Directorate of the Attorney General’s Office of Chile.”

The email was to request personal data and criminal records of five persons allegedly linked to the murder of Ronald Ojeda. “Two of them are Ojeda himself and another one who is currently being prosecuted [in Venezuela] for terrorism, Anyelo Heredia,” Saab wrote on social media.

Saab clarified that it is not a request for mutual assistance in criminal matters made through the corresponding diplomatic mechanisms.

#AHORA El Ministerio Público @MinpublicoVEN de la Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela #Responsablemente informa a la opinión publica nacional e internacional que: 1) El día de ayer recibimos por vía de correo electrónico una solicitud de cooperación interinstitucional -en el… — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 12, 2024

However, he added that based on the request received, the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office is “proceeding to locate the individuals indicated as allegedly involved in said crime, for their immediate arrest in the event that they are in our territory, in accordance with our national and international obligations.”

He also specified that Venezuela is carrying out an earnest combat against organized crime.

“Venezuela is absolutely willing to cooperate in the fight against transnational crime and offers Chile all its experience in the fight against these organized crime gangs,” Saab stressed.

Ronald Ojeda, a former lieutenant of the Venezuelan army who was expelled for his involvement in coup activities and who was living in Chile since then, was abducted from his house in Santiago de Chile in the early hours of February 21 by masked individuals in Chilean police uniforms.

Ten days later, his body was found buried in a hole almost two meters deep, covered with cement, in the municipality of Maipú, located in Santiago metropolitan area.

Anyelo Heredia, who the Chilean judiciary accuses of being involved in Ojeda’s murder, is currently imprisoned in Venezuela for his participation in the coup plot White Bracelet that was supposed to be carried out on January 1, 2024, in which President Maduro and other government and military officials were to be assassinated. Heredia confessed that the coup plotters had planned to assault the 21st Brigade of the Bolivarian National Armed Force in the state of Táchira, raid the armory, assassinate Táchira Governor Freddy Bernal, and ride to Caracas on tanks to overthrow the government, all with foreign support. In the video, he mentioned Ojeda as a cooperator.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense released a list of 33 people demoted and expelled from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces for “being involved in conspiracies, criminal actions… and even in actions aimed at the assassination of the President of the Republic.” In that list, Anyelo Heredia Gervacio appears at number 19 and Ronald Ojeda Moreno at number 26.

(Últimas Noticias) by Aura Torrealba

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.