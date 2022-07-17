Venezuelan women’s soccer team defeated the Peruvian team this Friday, July 15, in its second game of the Copa America 2022. At the 45-minute mark Venezuela’s Deyna Castellanos scored the first goal of the match. This was the second victory of Venezuela in this tournament—the team still remains undefeated.

Deyna Castellanos, who currently plays for the Manchester United women’s team, took advantage of the free arc that she forced from the Peruvian goalkeeper, and kicked the ball into the back of the net. The Peruvian team had two clear opportunities, but the first shot hit the post and rebounded, and the second shot was saved by Venezuelan goalkeeper Nayluisa Cáceres.

The match was played at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia, Colombia. For the Venezuelan team, Raiderlin Carrasco and Ysaura Viso played as replacements for Mariana Speckmaier and Paola Villamizar. Technical director Pamela Conti also added Dayana Rodríguez and Bárbara Olivieri to the first 11.

At 62 minutes, Oriana Altuve scored the second goal for Venezuela, taking advantage of a center that the Peruvian defense failed to clear. This goal gave the Vinotinto the 2-0 victory over Peru.

Venezuelans will play the next match against Brazil, on Monday, July 18, at 5 p.m. Venezuela time.

