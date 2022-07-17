By Danny Haiphong – Jul 13, 2022

The western capitalist axis of domination is responsible for most of the world’s crises. The crisis of legitimacy extends from the UK to Japan, and US imperialism is involved in every new catastrophe.

To say that the West, currently led by the dictates of U imperialism, is in trouble would be an understatement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on July 7 amid an escalating political crisis of legitimacy. Three weeks before Johnson announced his departure, Emmanuel Macron’s so-called centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority in France. US President Joe Biden continues to face his own crisis of legitimacy in the form of declining favorability ratings and public humiliation from Democratic loyalists such as Debra Messing. For the West, political crisis is undergirded by an unprecedented level of system chaos which has given the vast majority of workers and oppressed people little confidence in the future.

That chaos was compounded by the murder of Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe on July 7. Abe was an imperialist, a neoliberal, and the highest expression of what it means to be a puppet of the American Empire. Abe’s so-called Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was a literal creation of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Other detestable qualities of Abe include his worship of Japan’s fascist war criminals, his membership in the fascist cult Nippon Kaigi, and his unapologetic defense of Japan’s history of brutalizing and super exploiting “comfort women” from its colonies. Most important to the United States, however, was Abe’s unquestionable loyalty to the New Cold War and the military encirclement of China.

Abe’s murder and the attendant political crises in the West are a clear demonstration that US-led imperialism is the world’s leading purveyor of chaos in the world. At the economic base, the US and the EU continue to prolong their proxy war with Russia through massive arms transfers and sanctions that have boomeranged back to spur shortages and inflation. Inflation has come with political costs. Already unpopular capitalist regimes in the West are finding themselves increasingly exposed as incapable of addressing the rising cost of living. It doesn’t help matters that the so-called military superiority of the United States and its imperialist partners is also being challenged by Russia’s successful special military operation in Ukraine.

Thanks to the US obsession with NATO expansion, the future is bleak for Ukraine’s US-backed coup government established in 2014. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has made immense progress in the Donbass region. An already fragile and privatized vassal Ukrainian economy can only look forward to more pain once the US and its junior partners in NATO come looking for repayment on its exorbitant aid packages. And Ukraine is just the beginning. The recent admission of Sweden and Finland into NATO is yet another declaration of war with Russia which opens the door to future conflicts even more destructive than the ongoing US proxy war in Ukraine.

It is an undeniable fact that chaos follows US imperialism wherever it goes. In Latin America, stability exists only where leftist governments have secured sufficient sovereignty. In Africa, the spread of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has led to widespread destabilization and political insecurity in the aftermath of the US-NATO-AFRICOM invasion of Libya in 2011. In Asia, US militarism has facilitated war in the West and attempted to organize a coalition of vassal states against China in the East. US meddling in Taiwan has created a dumping ground for defense contractors and prompted Joe Biden to articulate on three occasions that the US is willing to militarily intervene to “defend” the island, a guaranteed nuclear exchange scenario.

US militarism is the principal barrier to political stability around the world which is a prerequisite to addressing global challenges such as climate change and poverty. US and EU sanctions murder thousands of people in poorer, non-white countries. US-sponsored color revolutions and “soft power” maneuvers are preludes to regime change. So-called US “soft power” strengthens the most reactionary forces in the world. The far right and fascistic Contras in Latin and Central America, ISIS in West Asia, and the Azov Regiment in Ukraine are all outgrowths of US interference disguised as “soft power.”

A dialectical relationship exists between the US’s domestic and foreign policy. US imperialism is an advanced stage in the system of capitalism predicated upon slavery, colonialism, and racism. Jayland Walker’s brutal murder at the hands of Akron police is a near daily occurrence in the United States. Black Americans and Indigenous peoples have been subject to the cruelest forms of racist violence for centuries. The US’s endless wars are an expression of this violence turned toward imperialist ends.

The chickens of chaos have come home to roost. The Euro-American imperialist world order is suffering from terminal contradictions. Political instability reigns supreme. Another economic crisis is said to be looming but is more than likely already here. Imperialist wars no longer hold any prospect for any real “victory” without serious consequences for the war-maker.

While material conditions are pregnant with possibilities, there is no organized and independent left challenge to the supremacy of US capital and its armed guards of the state. That is the task ahead of the people’s movement residing in the belly of the imperialist beast. In the face of the unprecedented chaos produced by its leading purveyor, the United States, this is no doubt the most difficult one that the working class and oppressed in the long and storied history of resistance. But such a task is not a choice. It is forced upon us by the weight of imperialism bearing down on our necks.

We must not rest until we get the boot off by any means necessary.

(Black Agenda Report)

