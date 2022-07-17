July 17, 2022
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez meets Cuban Foereign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez (left) and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@delcyrodriguezv.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez meets Cuban Foereign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez (left) and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Havana, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@delcyrodriguezv.