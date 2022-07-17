On Friday, July 15, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, met with the prime minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, in Havana, Cuba.

Vice President Rodríguez is on a working visit to Cuba to “continue strengthening ties of brotherhood and cooperation between the two peoples and governments,” according to a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela.

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held at the Palace of the Revolution, in the Cuban capital. The Venezuelan Vice president and the Cuban prime minister and foreign minister addressed the ties and the state of the bilateral cooperation between Cuba and Venezuela, and also discussed the regional and international situation.

They decided to strengthen the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), of which the two countries are important members.

Marrero Cruz had visited Venezuela in May of this year and held meetings with President Nicolás Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and other senior officials of the Venezuelan government.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

