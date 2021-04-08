Venezuelan Army Reiterates Readiness to Respond Immediately to Colombian Threats

The Strategic Operational Commander of Venezuelan Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Remigio Ceballos, reiterated that it is activated and ready for an immediate response to any attacks perpetrated from Colombia in Apure state.

The top commander of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), stressed that the nation’s troops will continue to be deployed in order to protect the population.

Through its Twitter account, @Libertad020, Strategic Command issued the following statement: “Under the united command of our Commander in Chief @NicolasMaduro, #CEOFANB deployed Rapid Action Troops #FANB in Apure, for permanent combat readiness against paramilitary gangs, armed terrorists, and drug traffickers from Colombia.”

CEOFANB confirmed that marines were deployed in Apure within the last few hours. “Increasing the force to combat, persecute, expel, and capture all Colombian armed paramilitary groups, terrorist drug traffickers, and paramilitaries,” CEOFANB stated on Twitter. “We will not rest until we bring peace and guarantee the total protection of the Venezuelan People! #ApureEsNuestro (Apure is ours).”

This Tuesday, Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, reported on the creation of the Special Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone for attention to matters of security and territorial defense of the Páez, Muñoz and Rómulo Gallegos municipalities in Apure state.

He assured that these actions are aimed at guaranteeing the peace and territorial integrity of Venezuela, and warned of “an imperial plan to balkanize the country.”

Featured image: Venezuela sent rapid deployment troops to repeal Colombian paramilitary, and any kind of foreign incursion in its territory, to Apure state, bordering Colombia. Photo courtesy of CEOFANB.

