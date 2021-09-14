Venezuelan Foreign Minister Meets New EU Chargé d’Affaires: Relations Must be Based on Respect

This Sunday, September 12, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, received the EU Chargé d’Affaires in Venezuela, Rafael Dochao, for a cordial bilateral meeting in Caracas.

“We appreciate the support for the dialogue between the Bolivarian Government and the opposition,” Plasencia wrote on his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix, referring to the “support” that the European bloc has shown for the negotiations and agreements between Venezuelans, taking place in Mexico City, hosted by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and mediated by the Kingdom of Norway.

Plasencia added: “we talked about the necessity of progressing in a relationship marked by respect for international law and mutual cooperation.”

Recibimos al Encargado de Negocios de la UE, Rafael Dochao, con quien conversamos sobre necesidad de avanzar en relaciones marcadas por el respeto al Derecho Internacional y la cooperación mutua. Agradecimos el respaldo al diálogo entre el Gobierno Bolivariano y las oposiciones pic.twitter.com/Nw9bGcJRnf — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) September 12, 2021

On Wednesday, September 8, Rafael Dochao Moreno took over as the new head of the European Union (EU) delegation in Venezuela, a position that had been vacant since February of this year, when the then Ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa was expelled and declared persona non grata.

A report published on the EU website detailed that Dochao, accredited as chargé d’affaires, arrived in Caracas this Wednesday after the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, confirmed his appointment the day before.

Rafael Dochao Moreno es el nuevo Jefe de Misión de la Delegación de la #UEenVenezuela 🇪🇺🇻🇪 Con su nombramiento se busca mantener un diálogo crítico cuando sea necesario, pero siempre constructivo con el país y sus representantes ¡Bienvenido @rafael_dochao!https://t.co/8qeWXVjhif pic.twitter.com/2pW3QFxVsi — Unión Europea en Venezuela 🇪🇺🇻🇪 (@UEenVenezuela) September 8, 2021

“With his appointment, he seeks to continue maintaining a critical—when necessary—and constructive dialogue with the country and its representatives,” the EU stated through its Twitter account. The comment reflected the EU’s lack of understanding of diplomatic protocol, and perhaps constitutes another confirmation of the neo-colonial European imagination that has not yet learned that Venezuela is no longer a colony.

In recent days the US virtual ambassador to Venezuela, based in Bogotá, James Story, issued a threat to the Mexico Talks. Story implied that, in the case where the talks don’t produced the results desired by the US, the European Union and Canada, they were working in a new set of illegal economic “sanctions,” comments that were not very constructive for the progress of the talks, according to some analysts.

Featured image: Minister Felix Plasencia talking with the new EU chargé d’affaires. Photo: MPPRE.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

