The Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966 between Venezuela, the United Kingdom, and the then colony of British Guyana, is the only instrument in force that constitutes the legal basis for resolving the dispute over the Essequibo territory. For this reason, Venezuela denounces the self-imposition of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the main judicial body of the United Nations, as the arbitrator intending to solve the territorial dispute.

Once upon a time, this position was defended by far-right Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, who stated in 2018 that the Geneva Agreement was the only way to reach a satisfactory solution “bilaterally.”

At that time, she even urged the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) to defend the territorial integrity of Venezuela.

Moreover, she had denounced the intention of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to take the case to the ICJ, arguing that it was injurious to Venezuela’s rights over the territory.

“It is essential for Venezuelans to understand what is necessary to defend our rights,” Machado said in 2018. “In the first place, we have to declare the incompetence of the International Court of Justice to deal with this controversy, since it is out of its jurisdiction.”

Five years later, Machado’s opinion has changed. Now she is asking for the suspension of the consultative referendum of December 3, using as an argument that this could harm Venezuela in the trial being held at the ICJ. She even claims that Venezuela should have the “best legal team” to defend the country’s interest in the ICJ, whose jurisdiction Venezuela does not recognize in the Essequibo dispute.

This change in María Corina Machado’s position indicates, on the one hand, that her supposed nationalism is malleable and, on the other, that she is bowing to the agenda promoted by the United States and its multinational oil corporations together with Guyana to steal the Essequibo territory from Venezuela.

