A deputy for the National Democratic Party (NDP) of Suriname, Rabin Parmessar, asked the government of his country to follow the example of Venezuela following Venezuela’s repudiation of Guyana’s position on the disputed territory of Essequibo.

During an National Assembly (AN) session, Parmessar criticized the government of Suriname for not taking measures against Guyana for Guyana’s actions in the Tigri area, a disputed area between the two countries.

In this regard, the Surinamese parliamentarian noted that Venezuela plans to hold a consultative referendum on Essequibo. Meanwhile, Suriname makes pronunciations but has not taken any action.

“What actions has the government taken against Guyana at this time?” asked Parmessar. “None. It is sad that in Suriname, it is still a matter of talking, and that’s it. In Venezuela, they have a referendum on December 3 on the area in dispute with Guyana. What about Suriname?”

He asked when Suriname would inform the OAS, UN, and CARICOM what Guyana has done with the Tigri area.

#Atención El Parlamentario surinamés Rabin Parmessar del Partido Democrático Nacional de Surinam, rechaza la posición de Guyana y pide seguir el ejemplo de Venezuela #21Nov #MiMapa ¿Qué acciones ha tomado el gobierno contra Guyana en este momento? NINGUNA. Es triste que en… pic.twitter.com/lm8BunqSYA — Mi Mapa de Venezuela incluye nuestro Esequibo (@AntroCanal) November 21, 2023

Guyana not only maintains a territorial dispute with Venezuela but also exercises sovereignty over this large and mineral-rich geographical area that belongs to Suriname.

The Tigri region has been in dispute since 1840. This territory is delimited by the Boven-Courantyne and the Coeroeni and Kutari rivers. Guyana refers to it as the New River Triangle.

What happened in the Tigri area?

The dispossession became official in 1969, when the president of Guyana, Forbes Burnharn, carried out the Operation Climax military action. At that time, the Guyanese achieved the forcible dispossession of the Tigri region. They lowered the flag of the Dutch colony and raised their own, establishing a military base identified as “Jaguar.”

Since 1969, the Tigri area has been controlled by Guyana. In 1971, both governments agreed that they would continue talks on the border issue and would withdraw their military forces from the disputed triangle. However, Guyana has never acceded to this agreement.

Suriname has repeatedly denounced the situation as vulgar dispossession. However, to date, there has been no action or dialogue from Guyana.

The dispossession of the territory from Suriname confirms that Guyana continues the land-grabbing practices of the British Empire, as Guyana has done with the Essequibo territory.

There are similarities between the Tigri area and the Essequibo, since both disputes began at the same time and have the same protagonist, Robert Hermann Shomburgk. Robert Hermann Shomburgk drew the Shomburgk lines which took territory away from Venezuela. Added to this is the fact that the Court of Paris acted in both cases (Paris arbitration award, 1899, not recognized by Venezuela).

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

