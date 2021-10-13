Venezuelans March in Homage to Indigenous Resistance

On Tuesday, October 12, the people of Venezuela marched though the streets of Caracas in commemoration of 529 years of Indigenous Resistance.

Several points of the capital city were scenarios of demonstrations by citizens, indigenous communities, social movements and the leaders of the Bolivarian Revolution. The commemoration was marked by a deep reflection of the constancy in the struggle for dignity and for cultural and human diversity of the native peoples of the American continent.

The march started from Plaza Morelos and ended at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the government.

“I feel proud, being Deltana from the land of Waraos, in participating in the commemoration of Indigenous Resistance Day, at the National Pantheon,” declared Yelitze Santaella, Venezuelan minister of Education. “This day reminds us that our ancestors gave their lives out of love for what is ours today.”

The Strategic Operations Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) Domingo Hernández Lárez, said, “On Indigenous Resistance Day, we remember our native peoples’ unbreakable will to fight and defeat the looting and aggression of the monarchy that plundered Free America. Long Live the Indigenous Resistance!”

Many of the participants stated that they took part in the march in honor of the victims of the greatest genocide in history, committed by the Spanish colonizers. “Today we are proud of our ancestral roots and we continue the fight in defense of our homeland,” said a participant at one of the marches.

Featured image: March in Caracas, Venezuela, in commemoration of Indigenous Resistance Day on Tuesday, October 12. Photo: Últimas Noticias

