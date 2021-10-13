Venezuela’s Plasencia Participates in Second Meeting of Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter

On Tuesday, October 12, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia informed that the second meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations has taken place, in which the newest member of the group, Zimbabwe, participated.

Plasencia announced this via Twitter: “We have just had the second meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, with the news that Zimbabwe has now joined the 18 member countries in raising our voice in defense of international law and the principles of the UN.”

The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations is a community of countries that aims to guarantee common welfare for all present and future generations and have been illegally sanctioned by the US government and/or the European Union.

The initiative, formed at the suggestion of the Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Samuel Moncada, seeks to guarantee, for all the peoples of the world, the effective application of the United Nations Charter—the most important moral, intellectual and legal instrument designed so far by humanity—in order to prevent a third world war.

Featured image: Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, at the meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. Photo: Twitter / @PlasenciaFelix

