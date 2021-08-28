Venezuelans Will Elect 3,082 Regional and Municipal Representatives in 21N Regional Elections

On November 21, the people of Venezuela will elect a total of 3,082 representational positions in the regional and municipal elections.

The principal rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tania D’Amelio, informed this via Twitter. She also posted a chart with the number of positions that voters will elect during the elections.

D’Amelio specified that 23 governors and 253 state legislators will be elected; of the legislators 152 will be elected through electoral lists, 93 by nominal vote, and there will be eight indigenous representatives. Moreover, 335 mayors and 2,471 councilors will be elected. Among the councilors, 1,420 will be elected by electoral lists, 982 by nominal vote, and 69 through indigenous representation.

On November 26, the indigenous representatives of the states of Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, Sucre, and Zulia will be elected.

A total of eight legislators and 69 municipal councilors will be elected through indigenous general assemblies.

Featured image: In the upcoming November 21 elections, the people of Venezuela will elect a total of 3,082 government positions. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

