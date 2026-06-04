The acting president’s planned program includes meetings with executives from some of India’s largest industrial companies, as well as working sessions focused on expanding economic cooperation. The interim president conveyed a message of peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez arrived in New Delhi, the capital of India, for a five-day official visit scheduled between June 3 and 7, according to an announcement by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Upon arriving, the Venezuelan acting president spoke to the press, describing India as a courageous, spiritual country and a global economic power currently playing a highly significant role on the international stage.

Rodríguez highlighted that India’s GDP is US $4.15 trillion, placing it among the world’s largest economies, and noted that this financial strength underpins the bilateral cooperation agenda to be developed during the official visit.

The acting president conveyed a message of peace, friendship, and cooperation and expressed her view that the upcoming bilateral meetings will serve to finalize specific agreements in areas critical to the social wellbeing of both nations of the Global South.

The visit drew international attention weeks ago when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced it even before either the Indian or Venezuelan governments had done so publicly—a development that itself became a subject of public scrutiny.

The agenda includes meetings with executives from some of India’s largest industrial companies, as well as sessions focused on expanding economic cooperation and attracting investment into sectors that Venezuela considers strategic. Rodríguez anticipated that it will be a very fruitful agenda and that the meetings will facilitate Venezuela’s ability to respond to the needs of the Venezuelan people.

The visit takes place during a period of rapprochement between Caracas and New Delhi, driven primarily by oil trade.

The National Assembly authorized the official trip of the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, to India, after evaluating the formal request submitted for the visit. The decision received clear majority support of parliamentarians, in strict compliance with Articles 187 and 235 of the Constitution.

In recent months, India has increased its purchases of Venezuelan crude and has once again become one of the most important markets for the South American nation’s energy exports.

One of the main stops on the trip will be Jamnagar, located in the state of Gujarat, home to the world’s largest oil-refining facility.

The Indian government confirmed that Rodríguez will hold an official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and indicated, from New Delhi, that energy security will be one of the most important topics on the agenda.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: “Our state oil companies have made investments in Venezuela’s energy sector, which is an important energy partner for us.”

In this context, the international visit seeks to strengthen bilateral relations and consolidate a strategic and comprehensive alliance between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations between India and Venezuela were formally established in 1959, and each country’s respective embassies were established in New Delhi and Caracas. According to the Embassy of India in Caracas, “A major thrust to the bilateral relationship was imparted by former President Hugo Chavez´s state visit to India on 4‐7 March 2005.”

As vice president, Delcy Rodríguez visited India during the 2nd International Solar Alliance General Assembly in October 2021, August 2023, October 24, and February 25.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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