Venezuela’s Arreaza Meets EU High Representative Josep Borrell

On Friday, June 18, Foreign Affairs Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell, in order to review the relations with that organization as well as the ongoing dialogue within Venezuela. This was part of his visit to Turkey where he is attending the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

The Venezuelan diplomat wrote in a Twitter post that the meeting with the EU representative allowed them both to review the situations and realities of their respective regions.

Hemos tenido una intensa agenda en el Foro sobre Diplomacia en #Antalya, #Turquía. Nos reunimos con el Alto Representante de la Unión Europea @JosepBorrellF. Revisamos las relaciones con la UE, el Diálogo en #Venezuela y las coyunturas y realidades en ambas regiones. pic.twitter.com/4Gs3vUtwB5 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) June 18, 2021

The Antalya Diplomatic Forum, which is an international conference of foreign affairs ministers from countries around the world, started on June 18 and will continue until June 20, with the aim of developing and strengthening the role of diplomacy through sharing of opinions among the participating nations.

Featured Image: Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Arreaza and EU High Representative Borrell met in Turkey. Photo: Twitter @jaarreaza

(VTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC